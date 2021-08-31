President to address joint sitting of Parliament on Sept 13

ISLAMABAD: A joint sitting of Parliament will be convened on September 13, 2021 for the address of the president of Pakistan to mark the commencement of the 4th Parliament year of the incumbent National Assembly.

This was informed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer Uddin Baber Awan who called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, on Monday.

Federal Ministers Dr Fehmida Mirza and Asad Umar also joined the meeting. Dr Awan informed that the joint sitting of the Parliament will be convened on September 13 to be addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Issues related to the address of the president of Pakistan to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), pending legislation and the calendar for the new parliamentary year were discussed. Dr Awan said that calendar for the new parliamentary year has been prepared, which will be submitted to the House Business Advisory Committee for approval.

He informed that pending legislation also would be brought before the House for passage after fulfilling requirements provided under the Rules of Business and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

Speaker Qaiser said that effective legislation can overcome the challenges facing the country and solve the problems facing the people. He said that pending laws specially those related to public welfare should be brought before the National Assembly for passage on priority during the fourth parliamentary year.

The speaker said that the performance of the National Assembly during its third year was commendable and the members of the treasury and the opposition needed to be credited for that. Federal Ministers Dr Mirza and Umar also appreciated Speaker Qaiser for smooth conduct of the sessions of the assembly.

They said that discussion on public issues House provides guidelines to the executive for improving governance. They said that record legislation during the preceding year depicts interest of the legislators in the legislative proceedings.

