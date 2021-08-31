ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
President to address joint sitting of Parliament on Sept 13

Naveed Butt 31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A joint sitting of Parliament will be convened on September 13, 2021 for the address of the president of Pakistan to mark the commencement of the 4th Parliament year of the incumbent National Assembly.

This was informed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer Uddin Baber Awan who called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, on Monday.

Federal Ministers Dr Fehmida Mirza and Asad Umar also joined the meeting. Dr Awan informed that the joint sitting of the Parliament will be convened on September 13 to be addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Issues related to the address of the president of Pakistan to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), pending legislation and the calendar for the new parliamentary year were discussed. Dr Awan said that calendar for the new parliamentary year has been prepared, which will be submitted to the House Business Advisory Committee for approval.

He informed that pending legislation also would be brought before the House for passage after fulfilling requirements provided under the Rules of Business and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

Speaker Qaiser said that effective legislation can overcome the challenges facing the country and solve the problems facing the people. He said that pending laws specially those related to public welfare should be brought before the National Assembly for passage on priority during the fourth parliamentary year.

The speaker said that the performance of the National Assembly during its third year was commendable and the members of the treasury and the opposition needed to be credited for that. Federal Ministers Dr Mirza and Umar also appreciated Speaker Qaiser for smooth conduct of the sessions of the assembly.

They said that discussion on public issues House provides guidelines to the executive for improving governance. They said that record legislation during the preceding year depicts interest of the legislators in the legislative proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Asad Umar Dr Fehmida Mirza Dr Zaheer Uddin Baber Awan

