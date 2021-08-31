ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Climate hazards: ‘Climate change becomes everyone’s business,’ says Shamshad

31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A coalition for Pakistan’s private sector has been launched by the Pakistan Environment Trust, where leading companies have shown their climate stewardship to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) at the corporate level – nine companies across textile and FMCG sectors are the first to commit to this goal.

The commitment to net zero by the coalition, Net Zero Pakistan, was reaffirmed at a roundtable conference convened by the Pakistan Environment Trust, British High Commission, and Pakistan Textile Council which brought together Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, British High Commissioner Christian Turner, former Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, leaders from the nine signatories, and leaders from other interested organisations.

The signatories, who have already signed up to Net Zero Pakistan and the global Race to Zero campaign, include Artistic Milliners, Gul Ahmed, Interloop, Liberty Mills, Mahmood Group, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Soorty Enterprises, Tetra Pak, and US Apparel& Textiles. These companies were invited to the round table to share their commitment towards net zero and to discuss the roadmap for Net Zero Pakistan. All companies were welcomed with a key note speech by Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam to congratulate them on their bold ambition.

Members of Net Zero Pakistan also in turn sign up to the global Race to Zero campaign championed by the British High Commission in the United Kingdom’s role as the COP26 President.

Malik Amin Aslam – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, said: “Pakistan remains on the front-line of climate impact and yet our government, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is committed to climate action on ground. We have put our trust in nature-based solutions and clean energy and believe in being a part of the solution to climate change rather than adding to the global problem. This bottom-up climate initiative for “Net Zero” led by the private sector is unique and will hopefully have a big impact. I would like to thank the Pakistan Environment Trust for convening the trail blazers for climate action.”

Christian Turner – British High Commissioner to Pakistan said: “Businesses are key to tackling climate change. As we prepare for #COP26, all companies can benefit from lowering their emissions and be part of Pakistan’s leadership on climate change.”

Dr Shamshad – former State Bank Governor and Trustee at Pakistan Environment Trust said: “As climate hazards worsen in Pakistan, climate change becomes everyone’s business – every citizen, city, and corporate in Pakistan. It is heartening to see our leading Pakistani companies responding to this urgent crisis. Coalitions are critical to join hands to make the transition to net zero emissions easier, and this collective adoption of zero emissions will enhance company competitiveness by bringing the cost of inputs down while bringing more foreign buyers into Pakistan.”-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate change Malik Amin Aslam textile Imran Khan British High Commission Shamshad Akhtar Pakistan Textile Council FMCG sectors Pakistan Environment Trust

Climate hazards: ‘Climate change becomes everyone’s business,’ says Shamshad

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.