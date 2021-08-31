Climate hazards: ‘Climate change becomes everyone’s business,’ says Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: A coalition for Pakistan’s private sector has been launched by the Pakistan Environment Trust, where leading companies have shown their climate stewardship to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) at the corporate level – nine companies across textile and FMCG sectors are the first to commit to this goal.

The commitment to net zero by the coalition, Net Zero Pakistan, was reaffirmed at a roundtable conference convened by the Pakistan Environment Trust, British High Commission, and Pakistan Textile Council which brought together Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, British High Commissioner Christian Turner, former Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, leaders from the nine signatories, and leaders from other interested organisations.

The signatories, who have already signed up to Net Zero Pakistan and the global Race to Zero campaign, include Artistic Milliners, Gul Ahmed, Interloop, Liberty Mills, Mahmood Group, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Soorty Enterprises, Tetra Pak, and US Apparel& Textiles. These companies were invited to the round table to share their commitment towards net zero and to discuss the roadmap for Net Zero Pakistan. All companies were welcomed with a key note speech by Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam to congratulate them on their bold ambition.

Members of Net Zero Pakistan also in turn sign up to the global Race to Zero campaign championed by the British High Commission in the United Kingdom’s role as the COP26 President.

Malik Amin Aslam – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, said: “Pakistan remains on the front-line of climate impact and yet our government, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is committed to climate action on ground. We have put our trust in nature-based solutions and clean energy and believe in being a part of the solution to climate change rather than adding to the global problem. This bottom-up climate initiative for “Net Zero” led by the private sector is unique and will hopefully have a big impact. I would like to thank the Pakistan Environment Trust for convening the trail blazers for climate action.”

Christian Turner – British High Commissioner to Pakistan said: “Businesses are key to tackling climate change. As we prepare for #COP26, all companies can benefit from lowering their emissions and be part of Pakistan’s leadership on climate change.”

Dr Shamshad – former State Bank Governor and Trustee at Pakistan Environment Trust said: “As climate hazards worsen in Pakistan, climate change becomes everyone’s business – every citizen, city, and corporate in Pakistan. It is heartening to see our leading Pakistani companies responding to this urgent crisis. Coalitions are critical to join hands to make the transition to net zero emissions easier, and this collective adoption of zero emissions will enhance company competitiveness by bringing the cost of inputs down while bringing more foreign buyers into Pakistan.”-PR

