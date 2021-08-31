ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
41 succumb to Covid-19, 1,013 new cases emerge

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: As many as 41 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,875 and 1,013 new cases emerged when 13,228 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 41 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,875 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,228 samples were tested which detected 1,013 cases that constituted 7.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,534,471 tests have been conducted against which 431,456 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.6 percent or 373,780 patients have recovered, including 798 overnight.

The CM said that currently 50,801 patients were under treatment, of them 49,788 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 973 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 867 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,013 new cases, 368 have been detected from Karachi, including 154 from East, 103 South, 48 Central, 34 Malir, 24 West and 5 from District Korangi. Hyderabad has 133, Naushehroferoz 52, Sanghar 42, Jamshoro 37, Kamber 36, Badin and Tharparker 32 each, Thatta 30, Sukkur 22, Matiari and Shikarpur 19 each, Dadu and Mirpurkhas 18 each, Umerkot 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Jacobabad 10, Larkana 6 and Sujawal 2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

