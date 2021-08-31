JI announces to start protest drive against water shortage

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday announced to start a strong protest drive against water shortage in the city.

The protest will continue in different phases on next Friday with sit-ins on 100 various points across the metropolis, JI Karachi, Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told to a press conference at Idara Noor-Haq.

The JI will lay siege to the KWSB office on Sept 8, 2021, he said and added that the Sindh government has no mechanism for a just and equal water supply to the citizens.

Even several posh area like DHA is out of water, he pointed out that the fresh protest drive is a part of the Karachi Rights Movement.

“The ruling PPP in Sindh has been treating the public like subhumans for decades. This system of injustice and cruelty in the name of governance is not going to work any more,” Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said.

Some 1400 million gallons water is required to satisfy the city needs. A proposed project K-IV meant to supply 650 million gallon water to the city has been reduced to 260 million gallons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021