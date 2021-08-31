ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Sindh may receive rain, thunderstorm today

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh likely to receive rain, thunderstorm from Tuesday (today) till Friday (Sept 03), the Met Office said on Monday.

“A monsoon low lies over east-central India with its trough extending north westward which likely to cause monsoon currents to penetrate into eastern Sindh from Tuesday,” it said.

The new weather system is expected to unleash rain, thunderstorm with isolated moderate heavy falls in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts from August 31 to September 3.

Rains may fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Nawabshah from September 01 to 03. “Strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: Rain, wind, thundershower with some isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Paukhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan and Sindh. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Over the past 24 hours: A hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Sibbi 43 degrees Celsius, Dadu, Khanewal and Noorpur Thal 41 degrees Celsius, each.

Rain, thunderstorm fell in upper-central Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bagrote over the period.

Maximum of the rainfall was witnessed in Chaklala 96 mm, Islamabad Bokra 54 mm, Kakul 41 mm, Islamabad Shamsabad and Kohlu 30 mm, each, T T Singh 25 mm, M B Din 24 mm, Saidu Sharif 20 mm, Islamabad Golra and Zhob 19 mm, each, Faisalabad and Malam Jabba 18 mm, each.

Similarly, Murree recieved 17 mm of rains, Saidpur 15 Takht Bai 14 mm, Rawalakot 13 mm, Peshawar, Islamabad Zero Point and Pattan 10 mm, each.

