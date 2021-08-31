ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Opinion

Sindh versus Islamabad

Hamdan Rahim 31 Aug 2021

A war of words between the Sindh government and federal government has intensified in recent days. The federal government has accused the provincial government of committing massive corruption, asking it what the PPP government has done with billions of rupees that it received from the federal divisible pool. On the other hand, the Sindh government has demanded the federal government present an 'audit report' on the taxes it has generated through this province. That the debate is going nowhere is a fact. It has, however, deepen the sense of frustration or deprivation among the residents of Karachi, a city that has been suffering from numerous civic problems for quite sometime. It is needless to say that Karachi is a cash cow for both Sindh and federal governments.

Hamdan Rahim (Karachi)

