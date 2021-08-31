Yemen war victims seek ICC probe into alleged war crimes

NICOSIA: London-based lawyers representing victims of Yemen’s ongoing conflict on Monday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into alleged war crimes by pro-government forces.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government has been locked in battle with Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened the following year to support the government, shortly after the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa.

Since then, the insurgents have taken control of much of the north, with tens of thousands — mostly civilians — killed in the conflict and millions displaced.

The United Nations has described the situation as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, while UN experts have accused both sides of war crimes.

On Monday, Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers said it submitted evidence to the ICC to back allegations of coalition war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The lawyers, who made the submission on behalf of hundreds of survivors and relatives of those killed, called for the investigation of three incidents, according to a statement.