ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen war victims seek ICC probe into alleged war crimes

AFP 31 Aug 2021

NICOSIA: London-based lawyers representing victims of Yemen’s ongoing conflict on Monday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into alleged war crimes by pro-government forces.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government has been locked in battle with Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened the following year to support the government, shortly after the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa.

Since then, the insurgents have taken control of much of the north, with tens of thousands — mostly civilians — killed in the conflict and millions displaced.

The United Nations has described the situation as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, while UN experts have accused both sides of war crimes.

On Monday, Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers said it submitted evidence to the ICC to back allegations of coalition war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The lawyers, who made the submission on behalf of hundreds of survivors and relatives of those killed, called for the investigation of three incidents, according to a statement.

war crimes Huthi rebels International Criminal Court Yemen war victims

Yemen war victims seek ICC probe into alleged war crimes

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.