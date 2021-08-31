ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Japanese stocks end higher on Wall St gains

Reuters 31 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks closed higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole symposium allayed market fears of a fast withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus.

The broad Topix rallied into the close to end at the day’s high of 1,950.14, a 1.11% advance to a more than two-week peak. The Nikkei gained 0.54% to 27,789.29, but off the high of 27,921.55 reached early in the trading day.

“As the Nikkei approached 28,000, sellers came out to take profits,” Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, said.

With Japan struggling to contain a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of a ruling party leadership election next month, “investors seem to have adopted a wait-and-see stance” before trying to push the index much higher, he said.

The monthly US jobs report this Friday could also be pivotal in determining how soon the Fed can trim stimulus.

Powell appeared to strike a more dovish tone than many other Fed officials on Friday, refraining from providing a clearer picture regarding the timing of tapering or interest-rate hikes, boosting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to peaks.

A rally in commodities put domestic commodity-related sub-sectors in two of the top three spots in the Topix, led by a 4.28% jump for Japanese iron and steel companies.

