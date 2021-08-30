ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall, tracking US Treasuries

  • "US Treasuries are currently driving the market," Anna Guglielmetti, head of institutional portfolio management Italy at Credit Suisse, says
Reuters Updated 30 Aug 2021

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, tracking a downward move in US Treasuries, after showing little reaction as German inflation rose to a fresh 13-year peak.

US yields moved lower after Fed Chair Jerome Powell explained on Friday why there is no rush to tighten monetary policy, with investors looking ahead to the release later this week of the August employment data. The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points.

"US Treasuries are currently driving the market," Anna Guglielmetti, head of institutional portfolio management Italy at Credit Suisse, said.

"In the euro zone supply is one of the main issues; but it's not expected to impact yields this week as supply net of redemptions and coupons will be almost neutral," she added.

Bond issuance picks up this week, with 29.5 billion euros ($34.8 billion) of issuance expected from the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, France and Spain - the highest since mid-July - according to Commerzbank analysts.

Euro zone bond yields stay near one-month highs as Powell offers few clues

But 48.3 billion euros of redemptions and coupon payments from Germany and Italy will keep net supply negative, they said.

By 1521 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, fell 2 basis points to 0.44%.

Italian 10-year yield was down 2.5 bps at 0.62%.

Preliminary data showed German inflation increased to 3.4% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month in August.

"The lack of reaction is due to the fact that the bond market reads these figures as transitory," said Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank.

The rise in German annual inflation was mainly driven by base effects such as a temporary reduction in value-added tax last year, she said.

"Monthly figures are within expectations and moderate," Spinozzi added, noting that the monthly rise in prices was the lowest since November 2020, suggesting inflation may be cooling.

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in August, while analysts polled by Reuters expected the number to remain unchanged.

Other data showed euro zone economic sentiment dipped from record highs in August, though selling price expectations in industry hit a record in August, heralding likely future inflationary pressures.

Bond markets are closely focused on inflation readings this year. Though inflation in the euro area came in above the European Central Bank's 2% target in July and upcoming readings - starting with the 2.7% year-on-year figure expected for August on Tuesday - are likely to show it increase further, it is largely seen as transitory.

Earlier in the session, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the bank should take account of a recent improvement in financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic emergency bond purchases.

US Treasuries Euro zone bond German 10 year bond German GDP

Euro zone bond yields fall, tracking US Treasuries

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban say

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, marches up 229 points

Rupee reverses gains, loses 0.2% against US dollar

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

PSO seeks five LNG cargoes for Oct-Nov delivery

IS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport: statement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters