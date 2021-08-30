ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas retreats 3% as outlook turns cooler, Ida weakens

  • On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery were down 1.5 cents, or 3.4%, to $4.237 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

US natural gas futures dropped more than 3% on Monday from nearly three-year highs on projections for lower temperatures in the immediate term, and as Tropical Storm Ida quickly weakened after making landfall on the US Gulf Coast.

Storms typically lead to temporary price spikes due to impacts to production in the Gulf of Mexico, but they lead to lower temperatures, "causing demand destructions as well. So the longer-term effect depends on the relative magnitude of supply and demand changes," said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey.

Ida lost some of its punch over southwestern Mississippi on Monday after making landfall in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the region, but it could still trigger heavy flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.

Oil slips as Hurricane Ida weakens, OPEC+ in focus

"As we head into the shoulder months, demand from power generation is coming down, putting lower pressure on prices ... We may see some declines in prices after the storm passes, but that may be quite limited, especially when we're just entering the active stage of the hurricane season," Zhu added.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery were down 1.5 cents, or 3.4%, to $4.237 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10 a.m. EDT, giving up gains after scaling their highest level since December 2018, at $4.526 per mmBtu, earlier in the session.

Temperatures for the next two weeks are forecast to be slightly cooler, with Refinitiv projecting 148 cooling degree days (CDDs), in line with the 30-year normal for the period, but down from Friday's 181 CDDs estimate.

CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Data provider Refinitiv said total US production has averaged 91.8 bcfd so far in August, versus 91.6 bcfd in July. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would slide from 94.3 bcfd last week to 92.1 bcfd this week, as power generators burn less of the fuel with air conditioning demand easing.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has slipped to an average of 10.5 bcfd so far in August from 10.8 bcfd in July. Traders, however, noted LNG feedgas was already increasing as companies operating the Cameron and Sabine plants in Louisiana and the pipelines that serve them finish maintenance work. That compares with a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

With European and Asian gas both trading over $16 per mmBtu, compared with just over $4 for the US fuel, analysts said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

US natural gas US liquefied natural gas natural gas business

US natural gas retreats 3% as outlook turns cooler, Ida weakens

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban say

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, marches up 229 points

Rupee reverses gains, loses 0.2% against US dollar

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

PSO seeks five LNG cargoes for Oct-Nov delivery

IS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport: statement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters