ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
With Fed suspense over, US stocks continue advance

  • S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent at 4,518.34. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 percent to 15,186.63
AFP Updated 30 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street indices generally climbed at the start of trading Monday after a Federal Reserve announcement about its stimulus measures gave investors clarity on the economic recovery's future.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced after posting records at the close of trading Friday, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy could be ready for the central bank to slow the pace of its massive bond purchases meant to ease lending conditions during the pandemic.

While he provided few details, the announcement was hotly anticipated for markets, which have soared during the pandemic thanks to the Fed's easy money policies.

Patrick J. O'Hare at Briefing.com said traders were particularly encouraged by Powell's statement that even if the bank tapers bond purchases, that doesn't mean it will soon raise interest rates.

Wall St rises ahead of Powell's speech

"The bigger catalyst was likely his reminder that any future increase in the target range for the federal funds rate faces a substantially more stringent test and that 'we have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment,'" he wrote in an analysis.

About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent at 4,518.34. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 percent to 15,186.63.

However the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.1 percent to 35,407.76.

This week's marquee event will be the August employment report due out on Friday, which will give the latest update on the labor market as it deal with the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19.

Also on traders' minds is Hurricane Ida, which lashed New Orleans and much of southern Louisiana overnight and could have damaged petroleum facilities in the area.

