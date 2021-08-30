ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hubco's full-year consolidated profit surges 33.7%

  • 12-month EPS reported at Rs25.97
BR Web Desk 30 Aug 2021

The Hub Power Company Limited’s (HUBC) consolidated profit for the year ended June, 2021 surged 33.7%, clocking in at Rs34.83 billion compared to earnings of Rs26.06 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to Rs25.97 during July-June 2020-21, compared to an EPS of Rs19.31 in the same period of the previous year, according to the consolidated financial results posted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) website on Monday.

The board of directors also recommended a final cash dividend of Rs5 per share, which is in addition to the combined interim payout of Rs7. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose name will appear in the register of members on September 24, 2021.

The improvement in bottomline comes on the back of finance costs that went down from Rs11.91 billion to Rs7.34 billion with lower interest rates helping the company's cause. Share of profit from associates and joint venture (net) also increased from Rs13.7 billion to Rs15.5 billion on a yearly basis.

Pakistan Stock Exchange HUBCO HUBC corporate results

Hubco's full-year consolidated profit surges 33.7%

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters