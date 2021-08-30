ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

  • France and Britain are expected to submit a resolution in the meeting to be held on Monday (today)
BR Web Desk 30 Aug 2021

An emergency meeting on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan will be held on Monday (today) by the United Nations (UN) envoys of permanent members of the Security Council as the US military forces are due to withdraw from the war-torn country by August 31.

During the meeting, a resolution proposing the establishment of a safe zone in Kabul for the protection of those trying to leave Afghanistan is expected to be submitted by France and Britain, Radio Pakistan reported. The resolution also calls for continuing humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

“What we have proposed, and what we plan to bring to the UN Security Council along with Britain and Germany is a solution that we have used before in other operations, which would involve creating a zone allowing people to arrive at that airport," Reuters quoted French President Emmanuel Macron as saying.

Asked whether he was optimistic it could be accepted by the Taliban, Macron said it was too early to reach any conclusions, but he said it was worth pursuing.

Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to UN

"It can mobilise the whole international community, and it also puts pressure on the Taliban," Macron said, adding they would have to show they were willing to respect humanitarian concerns.

Discussions with the Taliban did not mean France would necessarily recognize Taliban rule officially, Macron added.

Meanwhile, the US will also host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from several countries on Monday to discuss "an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead".

Representatives from the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Qatar, and NATO will attend the meeting.

Western countries are concerned that Afghanistan's new rules will allow the country to become a haven for militants, even as Taliban say they will not allow anyone to use its soil against any country.

