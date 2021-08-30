ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Indian shares hit record highs on auto stocks, Asia boost

Reuters 30 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares jumped to record highs on Monday, boosted by automaker and metal stocks, while broader Asian peers' rise on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech last week also aided gains.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 16,817.40 by 0352 GMT and headed for its sixth straight session of gains, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.33% to 56,310.40.

Coal India Ltd and Tata Motors were among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 2% each.

Indian shares close little changed

Wireless carrier Bharti Airtel rose as much as 1.8% after saying on Sunday it plans to raise up to 210 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) through a sale of shares to existing shareholders, as it builds a war chest to prepare for the launch of 5G services.

Asian shares started the week with gains after Powell struck a more dovish tone than some investors expected, indicating that the US central bank could begin scaling back its bond-buying program by year-end but did not give a firm timeline.

Meanwhile, India's GDP data is set to be released on Tuesday. The country's economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, according to a Reuters poll published last week.

