ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Mushtaq Ghumman 30 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister has sought explanation from Secretary Petroleum Division for not giving priority to Pakistan Railways (PR) and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) in transportation of POL products, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

These directions were issued during a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet, when at least two Ministers lodged a complaint that Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL) is not giving weightage to instructions of Federal Cabinet in transportation of POL products.

The Cabinet was informed that PSO was a public sector limited company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). It was governed by the marketing of petroleum products (federal control) Act, 1974 which provided that the Federal Government may set up a Board of Management (BoM) to control, manage and direct the affairs of the marketing company.

The current BoM of PSOCL was constituted on February 21, 2019, including the Secretary, Power Division as its ex-officio Director. However, on January 25, 2021, the Secretary, Power Division tendered his resignation from the Board, owing to his official commitments, with the request for reconstitution of the Board by replacing his nomination with "representation of the Power Division not below BS-20".

According to the Petroleum Division, PSOCL was importing LNG from Qatar Gas, which was mainly supplied to power plants. The Company was also the largest supplier of Furnace Oil (FO) to various power plants across the country to meet their requirements. In the event of a shortage of alternate fuels and upon demand from the Power Division, PSOCL was to import furnace oil on an emergent basis to overcome power shortage in the country.

Petroleum Division maintained that the demand and supply of these fuels, as well as, its price directly impact the power sector. PSOCL was also on the receiving end of circular debt from the power sector companies, which at present, stands at approximately Rs180 billion.

Petroleum Division maintained that the issues could be addressed in a better way by establishing close coordination and liaison between PSOCL and the Power Division.

In order to ensure representation of the Power Division on the BoM of PSOCL, the Petroleum Division proposed that the suggestion of Secretary, Power Division may be supported and he be replaced in the Board by a division/representative not below BS-20.

During discussion, Minister for Railways, Senator Azam Swati, who is already conducting an inquiry into gas crisis in the country due to mismanagement of dry docking of M/s Engro LNG terminal, complained that PSOCL has discontinued transport of POL products through Pakistan Railways.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, pointed out that despite repeated directions of the Cabinet, the first right of refusal was not being sought from Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) by the PSOCL for transporting POL imports. He contended that engaging foreign shipping companies results in use of precious foreign exchange reserves.

Differences between Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar and Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, with SAPM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar are not a secret any more. Some insiders in the Ministry of Energy argued that there is a possibility that Tabish Gauhar will be asked to tender resignation during a press conference as was the case with Nadeem Babar. While exhorting that the national entities must be given priority, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Secretary Petroleum Division to submit a report on the reasons why services of Pakistan Railways and PNSC were not being utilized by PSOCL.

The Federal Cabinet directed the Secretary Petroleum Division, Dr. Arshad to submit a report, explaining why services of Pakistan Railways and PNSC were not being utilized by the PSOCL to the Prime Minister's Office immediately.

After detailed discussion on the proposal titled 'alteration in the nomination of Secretary, Power Division as a Director on the Board of Management of PSOCL' it was approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways PM Imran Khan PSO PNSC POL products Transportation of POL products Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division)

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Covid-19 curbs extended to 14 more cities

PDM's road caravan will march towards Islamabad: Fazl

China tells US world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Islamabad airport witnesses over 20,000 evacuations

Women allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Monthly update: Pushing current economic growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

OPEC+ could reconsider output increase: Kuwait

When will govt find suitable candidate for post of PCIW?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters