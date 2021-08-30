ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Police recover Rs1.8m from 580 'criminals' in July: report

Recorder Report 30 Aug 2021

LAHORE: In its operations against "anti-social elements", the Kasur police has claimed to have arrested 580 criminals and recovered from them stolen goods worth over Rs 1.8 million during the month of July.

According to a monthly performance report submitted to the Central Police Office (CPO), the Kasur police said it arrested a total of 580 criminals during July, 2021.

Giving breakdown of the operations, the report says that a police party busted a 19-member gang of criminals and recovered from them "stolen goods" worth over Rs 1.8 million. Similarly, the police teams arrested 316 "dangerous criminals" and fugitives involved in serious cases like murder, robbery and dacoity.

The report says that 73 notorious drug dealers were arrested and 41 kilograms of cannabis, four kg of heroin, 1.5 kg of opium, 1,074 liters of alcohol, 200 liters lehn were seized from the possession of the accused and seven alcohol manufacturing kilns were seized and cases were registered.

Regarding crackdown on illegal arms holders, the police said it seized three rifles, 13 guns, 102 pistols and four magazines from the possession of 118 accused and subsequently registered cases against them. It said that nine gambling dens were raided and 52 accused were also arrested.

However out of the total arrested suspects, the report said police submitted challans before respective courts in only 40 cases while Ali Izad, the alleged ringleader of an inter-district robbery gang, involved in "serious incidents" such as robbery and dacoity was killed during a police "encounter" and Nasrullah Shah, a young policeman, was injured. Likewise, a rich merchant, who was kidnapped for ransom, was recovered safely by police in a span of 10 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

