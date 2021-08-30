ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Pakistan

Shehbaz highlights significance of Karachi

INP 30 Aug 2021

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan cannot prosper if there is no prosperity in Karachi but a political party has acted unfairly with the port city in the last three years.

PML-N president, while addressing party workers in NA-249 on Sunday said that the extraordinary Karachi which is an economic as well a cultural hub has accommodated every type of person with open arms. Shehbaz Sharif added that he prays to Allah to change the fate of the port city in his life.

He further said that the city which generates revenue of trillions annually is struggling to even find one gallon of water. If PML-N is given a chance, the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will transform the city, he claimed.

Opposition Leader further said that Nawaz Sharif freed the city from sack-packed bodies and extortion and brought back peace in the metropolis. It was a big achievement of PML-N supremo but one political party is oppressing the nation from last three years, he added.

