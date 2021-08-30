ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DG ISPR pays tributes to martyrs ahead of Defence Day

APP 30 Aug 2021

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs, ghazis and their loved ones for unwavering national spirit, patriotism and courage for rendering sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

The DG took to microblogging website Twitter to share a special tribute video depicting the martyrs and their families showing insurmountable resolve to defend the country at all costs which is the third one in the series showing different life accounts of the families of martyrs and ghazis with the title "Defence & Martyrs' Day."

He wrote on his official account, "Salute to the martyrs, ghazis and all of the relatives belonging to them. Martyrs of Pakistan, our pride."

The tweet was followed by hashtags #6September #ShuhadaKoSalam.

Earlier, the ISPR DG in his news conference announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was "Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the ghazis and shaheeds."

He said the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID-19 protocols with full national zeal and fervour.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar Defence Day 6 September Martyrs of Pakistan

DG ISPR pays tributes to martyrs ahead of Defence Day

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Covid-19 curbs extended to 14 more cities

PDM's road caravan will march towards Islamabad: Fazl

China tells US world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Islamabad airport witnesses over 20,000 evacuations

Women allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Monthly update: Pushing current economic growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

OPEC+ could reconsider output increase: Kuwait

When will govt find suitable candidate for post of PCIW?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters