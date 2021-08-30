Karachi will have 40 Green Line buses within a month: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Sunday that thalassemia is a contagious disease for which it is necessary to get tested so as to remain safe. "With this test, we can save our future generations from anguish and suffering," he expressed these views while addressing a Thalassemia Screening Camp set up at Governor House under Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Career Centre. Begum Governor Sindh, Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Career Centre Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion. The Begum Governor Sindh and Imran Ismail also had their blood tested at the camp.

The Governor Sindh further said that sincere and honest leadership does everything for its people so that their people do not have to go through pain, anguish and suffering.

"This is the thinking that shows humanity and the same people feel such pain in their heart. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the betterment of the country and the nation with the same thinking and passion," he said. The Sindh governor said that there was a law on thalassemia in Pakistan, but it was not being fully implemented, however, the Prime Minister had formed committees at the federal level for its effective implementation.

"We are trying to set up as many test camps as possible. But wherever it is available, people should get themselves tested. I hope the media will spread this awareness campaign to the people so that they can be made aware of this disease," said Ismail.

In response to a question, the governor Sindh said the Prime Minister had presented his three-year performance which was bothering the critics because no government had ever presented its performance report to the people before as they had nothing to present to the people. "Be sure to criticise, but be constructive. Anyway, we should avoid undue criticism," he added.

He said that the Green Line project was being constructed with federal funding. "For this project, 40 buses had already left China and in a month these buses will be in Karachi. Travel in these buses will be very comfortable," he said and added that it is very unfortunate that the provincial government had not been able to bring a single bus to Karachi in 13 years and people were forced to travel in bad buses.

He said people all over Pakistan were getting health cards but Sindh province was deprived of them at which he felt pain. "At present, 100 percent people have been given health cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and 60 percent in Punjab," he added.

Addressing the function, Begum Governor Sindh said that thalassemia is an inherited disease which is transmitted from generation to generation. "With precautions and awareness, it can be prevented. A proper and timely blood test can save future babies from this deadly disease. I hope that our efforts will raise awareness among the people," she added.

Syed Asif Ali, Chief Operating Officer of the Centre, while explaining the aims and objectives of the Centre, said that the Centre was established in 1996, which had been serving the suffering humanity since 25 years. He said that this is the first time in the history of Pakistan that thalassemia tests are being conducted at the Governor House and he would like to extend special thanks to Begum Governor Sindh and the governor for this.