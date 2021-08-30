Erdogan cool to Taliban securing Kabul airport

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poured cold water Sunday over a plan in which Turkey operates Kabul airport and the Taliban provides security, adding Ankara would be in a tough position if another attack occurs.

Turkey had long planned to help secure and run the Afghan capital's airport, but appeared to drop the idea when it started Wednesday to withdraw its approximately 500 non-combat troops from Afghanistan.

Erdogan on Friday said Turkey had held its first talks with the Taliban in Kabul, adding that Ankara was still assessing the Islamist group's offer for Turkey to run the airport's logistics.

"What does the Taliban say with regard to the airport issue? They say 'give us the security but you operate it'," Erdogan said in comments published by the official Anadolu news agency and other media outlets.

"How come we hand you over the security?" Erdogan added.

"Let's say you took over the security but how would we explain to the world if another bloodbath takes place there? It's not an easy job."

More than 100 people died in the suicide attack on Thursday outside Kabul airport, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlift ahead of US President Joe Biden's deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.

Fresh terror attack warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces and Biden has warned another attack on the frantic airlift was "highly likely."

Turkey has completed its evacuation operation while moving its embassy from the airport back to its original compound, Erdogan said. "We are planning right now to maintain our diplomatic presence," he said but added plans were constantly being updated depending on the security situation. "We keep ready all our necessary alternative plans. Our priority is the safety of our personnel."