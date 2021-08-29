ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

  • One US official says strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan, and secondary explosions showed the target had been carrying a "substantial amount of explosive material"
AFP Updated 29 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport, US officials said, as the United States nears the end of its military presence in the city.

The strike, first reported by Reuters, is the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians trying to flee the country.

Smoke rising from area where blow was heard, near Kabul Airport.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous, and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was highly likely within the next 24-36 hours.

US warns of more terror attacks at Kabul airport

US officials had said they were particularly concerned about the local affiliate of Islamic State attacking the airport as American troops depart, in particular the threat from rockets and vehicle-borne explosives.

One US official said Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan, and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the target had been carrying a "substantial amount of explosive material".

Witnesses reported an explosion near the airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Pentagon says drone strike killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan

Following Thursday's suicide bombing, the US military launched a drone strike on Friday that it said targeted members of the group in Nangarhar Province, east of Kabul.

That strike killed two "high-profile" ISIS-K planners and facilitators and wounded another, the Pentagon said.

Joe Biden Kabul blast terror attacks

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Changan Pakistan suspends price increase after govt intervention

Millions' worth of oil spilled after freight train accident near Nawabshah

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

ECP raises 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

Prices of 50 daily-use items fixed

FBR sets Rs1,200bn revenue collection target for Q1

19.44pc decline in import of cellphones registered: PBS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters