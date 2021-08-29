World
India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
- The country's COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed
29 Aug 2021
NEW DELHI: India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.
The country's COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed.
In Kerala, where cases have spiked in the wake of a major festival, the state government reported 31,265 new infections late on Saturday - comprising nearly 70% of the country's total new daily cases.
The state plans to lock down hard-hit areas and restrict public movement to mainly essential services and emergencies, according to an order issued on Saturday.
Prices of 50 daily-use items fixed
India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries
Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood
Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues
ECP made 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism
Appointment, regularization of 17 TDAP officers declared as illegal
RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra
UN issues urgent appeal to help Afghan farmers
Fed chief signals US economy may be ready for less stimulus by year end
NCOC fixes booster dose charges
Fawad says situation under close watch
Read more stories
Comments