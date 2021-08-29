ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Sohail Sarfraz 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed Rs1200billion as the revenue collection target for the first quarter (July-September) 2021-22 to meet the annual target of Rs5829billion for the new fiscal year.

Sources told Business Recorder, here on Saturday that based on the tax projections of Rs1200billion for the first three months of 2021-22, the FBR has fixed month-wise targets for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

So far, the tax machinery has provisionally collected net revenue of Rs413billion during July, which has exceeded the target of Rs342billion by Rs71billion. Now the FBR has to collect Rs858 billion in August and September to meet the quarterly target of Rs1200 billion.

According to the provisional information, the FBR has collected net revenue of Rs413billion during July 2021, which has exceeded the target of Rs342billion by Rs71billion.

This represents a growth of about 36 percent over the collection of Rs303billion during the same period last year. These figures would further improve before the close of the day, and after book adjustments have been taken into account, the sources say, adding these collections are the highest ever in the month of July. This outstanding revenue performance is a reflection of sustained economic revival spurred by government policies.

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs317billion during this period last year to Rs419 billion, showing an increase of 32.1 percent.

The amount of refunds disbursed was Rs20billion compared to Rs15.7billion paid last year, showing an increase of 26.6 percent.

This is reflective of the FBR’s resolve to fast-track refunds to prevent liquidity shortages in the industry, despite, facing the challenge of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

Income tax returns for tax year 2020 have reached 3.53 million compared to 2.72 million in tax year 2019, showing an increase of 30 percent.

The tax deposited with returns was Rs51 billion compared to only Rs33 billion last year, showing an increase of 54 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR income tax Q1FY21 fiscal year 21 revenue collection target

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Researchers discover world’s ‘northernmost’ island

Women asked not to attend PDM’s Karachi rally

US in ‘No Rush’ to Recognize Taliban: Psaki

Need stressed to help forestall outbreak of Afghan civil war

Railways to finalise bidding for outsourcing 17 trains in Sept: CEO

Sindh demands removal of IRSA chairman

Pentagon says drone strike killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan

Taliban prepare to set up new Afghan government as US evacuation nears end

US believes new attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' in 24-36 hours: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters