Women asked not to attend PDM’s Karachi rally

NNI 29 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary-General Maulana Rashid Soomro on Saturday asked women not to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) upcoming public gathering in Karachi scheduled on August 29 (today).

While talking to media here in Karachi the JUI-F leader said PDM would hold a historic jalsa in Karachi on Sunday and that’s why women have been advised to refrain from attending the public meeting due to the rush of people.

“We are not against women but respect them… and that’s why we are asking them not to attend jalsa as a large number of people from across the country would attend the public gathering,” he said.

He further said that seminary students would also attend the public gathering in large numbers.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again conveyed a suggestion of resigning from Parliament to the head of other parties attending the opposition alliance meeting held in Karachi on Saturday.

