Need stressed to help forestall outbreak of Afghan civil war

Zaheer Abbasi 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan should not become a battleground for domestic, regional, and international forces as there is a possibility of great challenges for Taliban in the form of domestic and foreign adversaries.

This was stated by speakers while speaking at a seminar organised by the Institute of Policy Reforms (IPR) on ‘new development in Afghanistan; challenges and opportunities for Pakistan’ through virtual conference on Saturday.

Ishfaq Nadeem, Lt General (Retired), former Chief of General Staff Pakistan Army said that Pakistan’s role remains relevant with regard to a broad-based government in Afghanistan.

However, he said that possibility of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) merging into Daish to attack Pakistan cannot be ruled out. He underlined the need that Daish threat should be dealt with by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He expressed apprehension that Pakistan might be facing a real danger of terror attack inside Pakistan in case of the presence of Daish at the Pak-Afghan border.

UN warns of up to 500,000 Afghan DPs by year end

Additionally, he stated that more attacks on the US forces in Afghanistan would increase pressure on Pakistan for providing logistic support to the US for taking action against miscreants in Afghanistan.

Ishfaque Nadeem further stated that Afghan refugees’ camps must be established on the Afghan side of the border and not on the Pakistani side.

He suggested that Taliban would also be required to improve their perception in the West as the international community’s support for development in Afghanistan would be critical.

About governance, he said that Taliban are good in fighting but may not be as good in governance. However, he hoped that the Taliban would be less intense and radicalised now as compared to the past because a lot had changed during the last 20 years. The possibility of splintering within Taliban, if they continued with rigidity and radicalisation could not be ruled out, he said.

Former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Riaz Mohammad Khan said that it was unfair to dub Taliban as the proxy of Pakistan. Taliban’s ability to maintain stability and peace in Afghanistan, as well as, governance is yet to be tested, he said.

Khan said that there are also some hopeful signs subsequent to indications that Taliban have learned over the last 20 years and have been trying to make some kind of arrangement for establishing an inclusive government. The immediate challenge for Afghanistan, he said, is to avert a civil war. Second, he said, that for the countries in the region, as well as, Pakistan have to give space to Taliban and adopt a discrete diplomacy, so that civil war does not return to Afghanistan.

Additionally, he said that humanitarian assistance would be needed more in Afghanistan than ever before. He was of the view that Pakistan is genuinely concerned about the issue of TTP but what it should do to reach out to Taliban instead of pushing them on the issue. Indian role is another area of concern for Pakistan, he said.

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

He said that once Afghanistan is stabilized, there would be great prospects of economic development for the entire region through the CPEC, natural resources etc.

Khan also urged Pakistan not to repeat the past mistake of thinking about a strategic depth in Afghanistan.

Dr Anatol Lieven of Quincy Institute Washington stated that there is a fairly good chance that Taliban would establish good governance in Afghanistan but the danger of civil war cannot be ruled out. Pakistan can help to shape regional consensus with regards to Afghanistan along with the international community, he said, while emphasising that the Taliban must keep to their promises to prevent its land to be used for attack on other countries.

Taliban must take action against Daish; he said, adding that Taliban should allow some cultural space, especially to women, in Afghanistan as this is essential for building a modern state in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Taliban are not the same as they were in 2001; he said and added that India should not support opposition for instability in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

