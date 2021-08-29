ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Award of tickets: PTI Senator explains party's approach to 2023 elections

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

LAHORE: In the 2023 general elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to award party tickets to those who are the real face of the party and committed to the party cause.

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, PTI Parliamentary Leader in Senate and President Central Punjab, expressed these views while addressing a press conference in connection with the three-year performance of the PTI government here on Saturday.

He maintained that there is no grouping in the party; "all are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan". He warned that in the future no one will talk about grouping in the party; "if one differs on this matter then he or she should have the moral courage to leave the PTI. The ruling party and its allies will continue to work together," he added.

Talking about the single curriculum, the Senator said that the inclusion of chapters about Seerat-un-Nabi in the syllabus and single curriculum across the country will help unite the nation. "Lessons about teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) had been made compulsory for the 8th, 9th and 10th classes, which was a great initiative. The single curriculum for primary classes would definitely yield positive results," he added.

He told the newsmen that to enrol maximum number of out-of-school children, the initiative of the second shift in schools has started and added that the education budget had also been increased.

He credited Prime Minister Imran Khan for adopting a prudent foreign policy that helped improve the image of the country at international level, adding that he (Prime Minister) made it clear that neither Pakistan would interfere in internal matters of any country nor allow others to do so. "The international community has acknowledged the government's response towards the Afghanistan situation," he added.

According to him, the welfare of the poor people is among the top priorities of the PTI government; during the Corona virus pandemic, the poor were provided financial assistance under the Ehsaas programme. After the conclusion of the 'Khushhali' survey, Rs 260 billion would be utilised for the welfare of the poor. He termed the Kisan Card, Sehat Card and Kafalat programme exemplary initiatives for the welfare of people.

He said that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps in the education and health sectors. "The process of giving health insurance in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal has been completed and by the end of this year, the entire Punjab population will have the health cards. The health insurance would bring about a visible change in the lives of people," he added.

He disclosed that a plan was being prepared to facilitate drug addicts through health insurance, as it would help rehabilitate them. On Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that it failed to serve democracy in the country; "the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) could not attract people, who were well aware of the corruption of its leaders".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE PDM Ehsaas Programme general elections Imran Khan Sehat Card Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry Kisan Card PTI Parliamentary Leader Kafalat programme

