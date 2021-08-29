Nine more succumb to Covid-19, 1,152 new cases emerge

KARACHI: As many as nine more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,812 and 1,152 new cases emerged when 17,361 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that nine more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,812 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,361 samples were tested which detected 1,152 cases that constituted 6.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,506,131 tests have been conducted against which 429,268 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.8 percent or 372,727 patients have recovered, including 928 overnight. The CM said that currently 49,729 patients were under treatment, of them 48,685 were in home isolation, 39 at isolation centres and 1,005 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 892 patients was stated to be critical, including 78 shifted to ventilators.