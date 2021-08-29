ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM for making newly-built colleges functional at the earliest

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday directed the quarters concerned to perform handing over of newly built buildings of colleges and fulfil all pre-requisites in order to ensure commencement of classes from September 2021 in the newly established colleges of the province.

He was chairing a meeting of Higher Education department held here in Chief Minister House, Peshawar. Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister further directed the relevant quarters to expedite work on new and ongoing projects of establishing colleges and said that the provincial government was spending huge resources, aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education and to provide a conducive environment to students.

While briefing the meeting about functional colleges of the province, it was told that a total of 303 colleges are fully functional across the province, out of total 177 colleges are for male students and 126 for females. It was further told that some 67 colleges are under construction including 29 colleges for female students.

The meeting was informed that a total of 42 new colleges have been reflected in current Annual Development Program (ADP) including 12 colleges in Newly Merged Districts.

During the last financial year 20 colleges have been completed while 25 more colleges are due for completion. The meeting was told that a plan has been devised for the establishment of specialized colleges adding that a consolidated summary has been prepared regarding land requirement for new colleges in rural and urban areas of the province.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps so as to make newly built colleges functional without any delay.

He further directed them to arrange teaching staff for newly established colleges on temporary basis and concrete steps will be taken for the hiring of permanent staff through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan Kamran Bangash Annual Development Program Amjad Ali Khan Daud Khan

KP CM for making newly-built colleges functional at the earliest

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

US says two ‘high profile’ IS targets dead in Afghanistan strike

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

SC dismisses insurance company’s appeal against PHC verdict

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.