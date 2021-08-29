KP CM for making newly-built colleges functional at the earliest

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday directed the quarters concerned to perform handing over of newly built buildings of colleges and fulfil all pre-requisites in order to ensure commencement of classes from September 2021 in the newly established colleges of the province.

He was chairing a meeting of Higher Education department held here in Chief Minister House, Peshawar. Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister further directed the relevant quarters to expedite work on new and ongoing projects of establishing colleges and said that the provincial government was spending huge resources, aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education and to provide a conducive environment to students.

While briefing the meeting about functional colleges of the province, it was told that a total of 303 colleges are fully functional across the province, out of total 177 colleges are for male students and 126 for females. It was further told that some 67 colleges are under construction including 29 colleges for female students.

The meeting was informed that a total of 42 new colleges have been reflected in current Annual Development Program (ADP) including 12 colleges in Newly Merged Districts.

During the last financial year 20 colleges have been completed while 25 more colleges are due for completion. The meeting was told that a plan has been devised for the establishment of specialized colleges adding that a consolidated summary has been prepared regarding land requirement for new colleges in rural and urban areas of the province.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps so as to make newly built colleges functional without any delay.

He further directed them to arrange teaching staff for newly established colleges on temporary basis and concrete steps will be taken for the hiring of permanent staff through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021