Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

Onions price jumped from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs270 per 5kg in the wholesale market, while in the retail market, it is available at Rs65 per kg against Rs60 per kg.

Potato price remained unchanged at Rs260 per 5kg, which in retail market was being sold at Rs60 per kg.

Tomato price went up from Rs240 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60 per kg.

Prices of various quality garlic went up from Rs550-1,000 per 5kg to Rs650-1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail market are being sold at Rs175-275 per kg against Rs150-250 per kg.

Ginger price went up from Rs1,500 per 5kg to Rs1,650 per 5kg, which in retail market is being sold at Rs375 per kg against Rs350 per kg.

Live chicken price went up from Rs6,200 per 40kg to Rs6,700 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg against Rs170 per kg and chicken price jumped from Rs250 per kg to Rs280 per kg.

Eggs prices went up from Rs4,400 per carton to Rs4,650 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs165 per dozen against Rs160 per dozen.

Beef with bones price remained unchanged at Rs650 per kg, boneless beef at Rs750 per kg, and mutton at Rs1,350 per kg.

Pulses prices during the week under review have witnessed an increase as maash price jumped from Rs240 per kg to Rs250 per kg, best quality lentil from Rs160 per kg against Rs180 per kg. Best quality bean lentil from Rs230 per kg to Rs250 per kg, masoor from Rs150 per kg to Rs160 per kg, best quality whole gram from Rs160 per kg to Rs170 per kg, and moong from Rs170 per kg to Rs185 per kg.

Price of 15kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder jumped from Rs2,650 per 15kg to Rs2,700 per 15kg domestic cylinder, while per kg LPG price went up from Rs185 per kg to Rs190 per kg.

Sugar price jumped from Rs5,000 per 50kg bag to Rs5,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs112 per kg against Rs110 per kg, wheat flour price jumped from Rs1,150 per 20kg bag to Rs1,160 per 20kg bag, best quality ghee/cooking oil price remained unchanged at Rs1,720 per 5-litre tin, while B-grade cooking oil is available at Rs250 per 900gram pack.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the rise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs90 per pack of 900gram from Rs160 to Rs250 per pack.

Powder milk price remained unchanged at Rs1,090 per 900gram pack, fresh milk price is also unchanged at Rs140 per litre, yogurt at Rs150 per kg, packed milk such as Olpers and Milk Pak price at Rs1,750 per carton containing six packs.

Similarly, prices of all the brands of tea such as Lipton Yellow Label is stable at Rs995 per kg, best quality rice price is stable at Rs180 per kg, normal quality rice price at Rs130 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs100 per kg.

Price of all the spices such as National, Shan, and Dewan are stable at Rs75 per pack of 43gram.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs105.65 per kg, while in the market on average, sugar is available at Rs112 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs1,689.61 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs1,720 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs1,137.08 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs1,160 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price at Rs111.67 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs80.52 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs1,250 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs1,123.17 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs1,360 per kg.

The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs546.99, while it is being sold in the range of Rs600/650 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs750 per kg.

Prices of most of the vegetables witnessed an upward trend as capsicum price went up from Rs650 per 5kg to Rs700 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs170 per kg against Rs150 per kg; Yam (arvi) price went down from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs175 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs45 per kg against Rs60 per kg, fresh bean price went down from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs480 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs135 per kg against Rs140 per kg, and price of marro kadu went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs600 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs130 per kg against Rs115 per kg.

