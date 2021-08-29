Byco achieves ‘100pc vaccinated’ status

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL), Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, has announced that all of its employees and staff have been inoculated against the Covid-19 virus ensuring their safety, health and well-being.

Azfar Saeed Baig, Vice President Information-Byco Petroleum, expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to every team member who played their part in helping Byco achieve 100 percent vaccinated status.

He said, “Byco‘s fundamental values have always been centered around safety and wellbeing of not only its employees but the community as well. Since the launch of vaccines in Pakistan, our immediate goal was to get the entire Byco workforce vaccinated as soon as possible. As of today, Byco is 100 percent inoculated to safeguard the health and well-being of not only our employees but also of everyone our employees come into contact with.—PR

