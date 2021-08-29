ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
OPPO says Reno6 series to be launched on Sept 8

29 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Global smart device brand OPPO is all set to expand its smartphone line-up in Pakistan. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Reno6 series on the 8th of September. OPPO has never been one to skimp on style, technology, and performance; the Reno series is a testament to this fact.

The Reno series has always been well received in Pakistan and everywhere in the world. This is because this series has it all! Whatever your desire, whether design, usability, or the tech, you are bound to find something that caters to you in the OPPO Reno device family line-up. The OPPO Reno series has always brought something revolutionary to the market. The first Reno featured the 10X Zoom where OPPO introduced the periscope lens for the first time. OPPO Reno2 boasted the ultra-steady mode, 20X hybrid zoom whereas the Reno2F had the Ultra Night Mode and Ultra Wide Angle camera. With the Reno3, OPPO redefined picture clarity with its brilliant camera allowing you to capture every tiny detail. Reno4 featured the AI Colour Portrait while the Reno4 Pro came with the 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge! This year, OPPO launched the Reno5 and Reno5 Pro showcasing a plethora of features. Every Reno series phone featured elegant design, incredibly fast processors and unique imaging features.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

