Massive oil spill after tanker turns turtle near Okara

OKARA: Around 50, 000 litres of oil spilled onto the road when a tanker turned turtle on the National Highway at Renala Khurd near Okara on Saturday.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 officials, heavy contingents of police, Motorway Police, firefighters and ambulances reached the site of the incident and began clearing the road of the tanker, which was heading to Jambar area.

The incident affected the flow of traffic on the road leading to Lahore. It has been learned that the accident had taken place because the driver of the tanker had dozed off. The driver and helper, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first-aid.