Get vaccinated to avoid SIM blocking, says Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday said that people still have doubts about coronavirus vaccine and warned that sim cards of unvaccinated people will be blocked in case they don't get the jabs.

Talking to media persons, the minister informed that about 30 percent of the population has received at least first dose of the vaccine and government aims to inoculate 200,000 people daily.

He reiterated that situation of the virus is not satisfactory in the province and said that government might take tough steps including stopping salaries of government employees if they don't get the vaccine.

On the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that government can seek help of Pakistan Army for enforcement of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Government does not want to impose restrictions on economic activities, he assured. He further said that all business centres will remain close on Saturday and Sunday in order to curb the spread of the virus.