ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Get vaccinated to avoid SIM blocking, says Jhagra

INP 29 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday said that people still have doubts about coronavirus vaccine and warned that sim cards of unvaccinated people will be blocked in case they don't get the jabs.

Talking to media persons, the minister informed that about 30 percent of the population has received at least first dose of the vaccine and government aims to inoculate 200,000 people daily.

He reiterated that situation of the virus is not satisfactory in the province and said that government might take tough steps including stopping salaries of government employees if they don't get the vaccine.

On the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that government can seek help of Pakistan Army for enforcement of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Government does not want to impose restrictions on economic activities, he assured. He further said that all business centres will remain close on Saturday and Sunday in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra covid vaccine COVID cases fourth Covid wave SIM blocking

Get vaccinated to avoid SIM blocking, says Jhagra

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

US says two ‘high profile’ IS targets dead in Afghanistan strike

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

SC dismisses insurance company’s appeal against PHC verdict

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.