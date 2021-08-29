Minar-e-Pakistan case: TikToker asked to identify accused on Sept 1

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Saturday directed tiktoker Ayesha Akaram to join the identification parade on September 1 as she failed to reach jail for identification of the accused in Minar-e-Pakistan woman assault case.

The court had fixed August 28 for identification of the accused and waited the tiktoker for about two hours but she failed to reach jail on the pretext of her ailment.

The court had sent about 140 accused to jail for identification parade. The police had registered the FIR against about 400 unidentified persons for assaulting the complainant and identified them with the help of Nadra.

