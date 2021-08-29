Massive reforms soon, says Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would launch a massive reforms plan to improve overall economic condition of masses.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating a mobile Langar [free food] van under the banner of "Koi Bhoka Na Soey" at Lasani Puli Chowk Sargodha Road on Saturday.

He said the state was responsible for taking care of its citizens in line with the philosophy of Islamic welfare state called "Riyasat-e-Madina". He said that myopic elements objected when Imran Khan raised the slogan, while some of them also criticised him for establishment of Langar Khanas [free food centres] and Panahgahs [shelter homes].

He said the government was working in a systemic manner, adding in the first phase, its focus was on provision of food to the downtrodden people.

Comparing Imran Khan to other leaders, he said Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif both had their roots outside Pakistan. They come to Pakistan only to rule the country and go back as soon as they are rejected by masses. He said that Imran Khan was a committed and devoted leader, who had slashed his own expenses, while Zardari and Nawaz both spent a luxurious life on the state expense.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a bold and true representative of people of Pakistan. He openly and boldly pleaded the principled stand of Pakistan during his foreign visits. He has the credit to highlight the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat, Palestine and Kashmir, while Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif remained silent and took no stand during meeting with rulers of other countries.

About recent visit of Bilawal to Liyari, he said that Bilawal belongs to the elite class and he has come out of hibernation, fearing visit of Imran Khan to Sindh.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are in a silent mode, but the government would not spare them and the plundered wealth would be recovered from them.

To a question, he said "Raja Riaz is a senior colleague and I have all respects for him. But, I will contest elections from his constituency if Imran Khan nominated me."

He said that Imran Khan was the only leader and all parliamentarians elected on the PTI tickets were indebted to him.

About inflation, he said that it was a global phenomena occurring due to coronavirus pandemic. He said that people should not forget that purchasing power of masses had increased by 36% due to positive policies of the PTI government, compared with inflation which has increased by 27 percent.