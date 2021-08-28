It is time for global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Umar

Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that this is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Saturday, Umar said: "The world must not repeat the mistake it made after the Soviet withdrawal." He added that if a fraction of the money spent on the war is used for the development in Afghanistan, it could enhance global security.

The minister's statement comes amid an uncertain situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country. A deadly attack on Kabul airport two days ago killed 12 US troops and more than 100 people. Reports suggested that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans gathered in large numbers at Kabul airport.

The bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, left scenes of carnage outside the airport where thousands of Afghans had massed despite a flurry of foreign government warnings -- made just hours before -- that a major terror attack was imminent.

Situation on border under control: DG ISPR

On August 27, DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar held a media briefing over the current situation in Afghanistan. He said the situation on Pakistan-Afghanistan international border is normal and under control, and the armed forces are ready to handle if something happens.

He stated Pakistan had already taken the measures needed to ensure security and stability on its side of the border. Iftikhar, however, said: "It does not mean that nothing can happen…something can happen, but we are prepared and it is not that we will be unaware of that.”

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

He pointed out that Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) was helping India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) cobble together alliances with Daesh, TTP, and terrorist organisations to destabilise Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan had been repeatedly cautioning the world about the negative role played by spoilers in Afghanistan, who were continuing to do so, adding that while Pakistan’s armed forces were conducting operations on its Western border, there were massive ceasefire violations on its Eastern border.