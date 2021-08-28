ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

It is time for global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Umar

  • Says the world must not repeat the mistake it made after the Soviet withdrawal
  • If a fraction of the money spent on the war is used for the development in Afghanistan, it could enhance global security: Minister
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Aug 2021

Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that this is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Saturday, Umar said: "The world must not repeat the mistake it made after the Soviet withdrawal." He added that if a fraction of the money spent on the war is used for the development in Afghanistan, it could enhance global security.

The minister's statement comes amid an uncertain situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country. A deadly attack on Kabul airport two days ago killed 12 US troops and more than 100 people. Reports suggested that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans gathered in large numbers at Kabul airport.

The bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, left scenes of carnage outside the airport where thousands of Afghans had massed despite a flurry of foreign government warnings -- made just hours before -- that a major terror attack was imminent.

Situation on border under control: DG ISPR

On August 27, DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar held a media briefing over the current situation in Afghanistan. He said the situation on Pakistan-Afghanistan international border is normal and under control, and the armed forces are ready to handle if something happens.

He stated Pakistan had already taken the measures needed to ensure security and stability on its side of the border. Iftikhar, however, said: "It does not mean that nothing can happen…something can happen, but we are prepared and it is not that we will be unaware of that.”

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

He pointed out that Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) was helping India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) cobble together alliances with Daesh, TTP, and terrorist organisations to destabilise Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan had been repeatedly cautioning the world about the negative role played by spoilers in Afghanistan, who were continuing to do so, adding that while Pakistan’s armed forces were conducting operations on its Western border, there were massive ceasefire violations on its Eastern border.

tweet Afghanistan Asad Umar development global community current situation

It is time for global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Umar

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters