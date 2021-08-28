Zartaj Gul inaugurates Kailash Park in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul visited Faisalabad and inaugurated the Kailash Park and planted a sapling on Sargodha Road near Kamalpur Interchange which has been established on state land that was retrieved from land grabbers.

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Director Kailash Group Farrukh Zaman, other officials of Kailash Group were present.

The Minister of State for Climate Change also appreciated the initiative of the district administration to set up a charming park in collaboration with the Kailash Group by handing over government lands to the occupiers. She said that the government has set a record of public service in three years. She said that the performance of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was exemplary. She said that her Ministry had done in three years that has not happened in the last 70 years.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021