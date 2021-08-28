ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zartaj Gul inaugurates Kailash Park in Faisalabad

28 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul visited Faisalabad and inaugurated the Kailash Park and planted a sapling on Sargodha Road near Kamalpur Interchange which has been established on state land that was retrieved from land grabbers.

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Director Kailash Group Farrukh Zaman, other officials of Kailash Group were present.

The Minister of State for Climate Change also appreciated the initiative of the district administration to set up a charming park in collaboration with the Kailash Group by handing over government lands to the occupiers. She said that the government has set a record of public service in three years. She said that the performance of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was exemplary. She said that her Ministry had done in three years that has not happened in the last 70 years.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Zartaj Gul Sardar Usman Buzdar climate change Kailash Park

Zartaj Gul inaugurates Kailash Park in Faisalabad

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.