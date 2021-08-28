ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
China curbs propel aluminium prices to highest since April 2018

Reuters 28 Aug 2021

LONDON: Aluminium prices soared to their highest level in more than three years on Friday as worries about supplies from top producer China escalated after the country’s Xinjiang region imposed output limits on five smelters.

Benchmark aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,641 a tonne at 1553 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices of the metals used in transport and packaging touched $2,697, their highest since April 2018, after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal .

“It’s all to do with China and output curbs, which are mostly to do with cutting emissions, unusual in the summer months,” an aluminium trader said.

CHINA: The monthly limits across the five smelters in Xinjiang represent a 10% output cut from levels in the first seven months of this year, according to Reuters calculations.

Xinjiang is a major smelting hub in China, accounting for almost one-fifth of supply in the world’s biggest producer and consumer of aluminium.

Aluminium prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) jumped to their highest since August 2008.

RESERVES: China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in three separate notices it would auction 30,000 tonnes of copper, 50,000 tonnes of zinc and 70,000 tonnes of aluminium on Sept. 1. The sale of 70,000 tonnes of aluminium will take the total to 210,000 tonnes this year, a fraction of the global market estimated at more than 68 million tonnes this year.

IMPORTS: Curbs on smelters’ electricity usage in some regions are reducing domestic aluminium supply in China, underpinning imports that were up 47% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2021.

FED: The dollar slipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank will remain patient as it tries to nurse the economy back to full employment. This boosted industrial metals overall as a falling US currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

