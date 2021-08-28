ICMA Pakistan: Messages From Ather Saleem FCMA Chairman, Joint Committee of ICAP & ICMA Pakistan

TEXT: ICMA Pakistan and CA Pakistan recognize their social responsibilities to the public in general and to investors in particular, and they serve as a bridge between the two. As a result, both organizations will organize a ceremony this year, as they have for the past 20 years, to present awards to companies whose financials are determined to be the most detailed and compatible with various local and global standards.

In order to achieve commercial success, listed firms must offer information in annual reports that is of high quality and transparent. Investors and other stakeholders are influenced by the quality of information offered in annual reports. Furthermore, for an efficient capital market to function, accurate, comprehensive, and timely information must be disclosed.

I wish both of these accounting bodies success in their efforts to promote a culture of good governance and conformity to local and international regulators' standards for the express goal of improving the corporatized Pakistan.

I'd like to congratulate all of the companies that participated in this year's BCSRA Awards 2020, as well as the members of the Evaluation Committee, for their efforts in making this ceremony a milestone in Pakistan's corporate history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021