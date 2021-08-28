ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

ICMA Pakistan: Messages From Zia-Ul-Mustafa FCMA President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan)

28 Aug 2021

TEXT: It is with great pleasure that the country's two leading professional accounting bodies, ICMA Pakistan and ICA Pakistan, will hold a ceremony on August 27, 2021 to honour the listed companies with the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards-2020, continuing a tradition both professional accounting bodies are aware of their responsibilities.

With each passing day, the changing global landscape with specific reference to good governance, transparency, and adherence to numerous norms and legislation centred on these two criteria gains traction. As a result, the conferral of these prizes is not only a source of pride for the participating companies, but also proof of their compliance with local rules and international accounting standards.

The large number of participants in the awards race year after year has prompted the promotion of a responsible reporting culture and the adoption of international best practices in standard reporting. It is worth emphasizing that the most comprehensive and detailed reports play a critical role in establishing trust and making decisions for all stakeholders, including regulators, lending agencies, and financial institutions.

It's encouraging to note that every year, an increasing number of contestants enter this competition, demonstrating the importance of the BCSR Awards. We are convinced that, in the future, the level of reliance on annual reports will skyrocket, owing to improvements in corporate governance, which will benefit the economy.

I appreciate all of the participating firms for taking part in the BCSR Awards 2020 on behalf of ICMA Pakistan. Members of the Evaluation Committee and Joint Committee of ICA Pakistan and ICMA Pakistan have my heartfelt gratitude for your honorable and dedicated collaboration in not only making this event possible, but also in strengthening our will t perpetuate this tradition.

I wish the ICMA Pakistan and the ICA Pakistan a prosperous future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ICMA Pakistan

ICMA Pakistan: Messages From Zia-Ul-Mustafa FCMA President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan)

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.