ICMA Pakistan: Messages From Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am pleased to know that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan have kept the tradition of giving Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards. These awards are greatly valued and encourage companies to disclose maximum information in a timely and organized manner.

A significant part of Government’s reform agenda is targeted at improving the quality of information disclosed in companies’ annual reports as well as enhancing the quality of the auditing process. These efforts will contribute in fostering investor’s confidence and will provide stimulus for further development of the capital markets and the corporate sector. In order to ensure concerted efforts by all concerned, the Government is extend in cooperation to ICAP and ICMA to ensure transparency in reporting as well as oversight of the accountancy and auditing professions. I congratulate both the accountancy bodies on their achievements.

