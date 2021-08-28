KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 27, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 165.63 165.50 165.23 164.95 164.57 164.21 163.86 EUR 194.77 194.67 194.48 194.27 193.94 193.70 193.41 GBP 226.82 226.65 226.29 225.90 225.47 224.97 224.49 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021