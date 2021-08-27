ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Latam FX range bound on caution ahead of Powell speech

  • Fed's Powell to speak at Jackson Hole at 1400 GMT
  • Argentina's largest province to restructure $7 bln debt
  • Brazilian real top weekly performer among Latam peers
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Latin American currencies traded in a tight range on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at an annual conference, while the Mexican peso extended its declines to a third straight day.

Currencies in South and Central America took cues from emerging markets elsewhere, which remained flat as investors held their bets in anticipation of Powell's speech at 1400 GMT (10 a.m. ET) and whether or not the US central bank will tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"There is still plenty of uncertainty about how far he (Powell) can commit to the timing of the taper as the Delta variant clouds over the economy, even though the expansion only a month ago was seemingly roaring ahead," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was up 0.1% by 1259 GMT, with Brazil's real rising 0.3% against the dollar.

The real is on track for a weekly gain of 2.6%, making it one of the top performing emerging market currencies and the best Latin American unit for the week.

Rebound in commodity prices, weaker dollar lift Latam currencies

Still, concerns remained about Brazil's stretched fiscal spending, especially due to the pandemic even as the government marked some progress in negotiations with the Supreme Court in delaying mandated payments.

Mexico's peso inched lower, marking its third straight day of declines. Minutes of the Mexican central bank's recent meeting showed some members of the rate-setting board believed inflation could rise further this year, suggesting that more interest rate hikes by the bank were a possibility, which could support the peso.

The Argentine peso was flat, as investors are now waiting for the country's largest province, Buenos Aires province, to wrap up its $7 billion restructuring of foreign currency bonds on Friday after more than 16 months of negotiations.

In Peru, Congress pushed back a key vote to confirm or reject a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo to Friday, extending uncertainty as conflicts between the executive and the legislature loom large.

Rising copper prices on the back of a softer dollar lifted the Chilean peso, which is now set to clock small weekly gains.

Latin American currencies Latam FX Cuban peso Mexico peso MSCI's index

