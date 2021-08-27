Arrangements made in Karachi for evacuees coming from Afghanistan

The Karachi administration has started to make accommodation arrangements for "nationals and foreigners" being evacuated from Afghanistan, in the wake of the deteriorating security situation following the Taliban takeover.

In a notification issued on August 26 by the Karachi Commissioners Office, arrangements for the evacuees will be made in the near-vicinity of the Jinnah International Airport. At least 2,000 people are expected to arrive in the coming days.

“The Deputy Commissioner Malir is requested to make adequate arrangements on an emergency basis in the vicinity of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi for the boarding, lodging, transport, and security of Afghan nationals and foreigners arriving at Karachi airport for transit purposes in coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and law enforcing agencies,” the notification reads.

The Karachi Administration identified two hotels and marquees in the near-vicinity of Jinnah Airport, which they deemed suitable for hosting people coming from Afghanistan.

“The passengers availing the facility at identified hotels shall themselves bear all the expenses of their stay at the hotels,” the administration added.

The Commissioner's office also requested the Federal Investigation Agency, the provincial health department, and K-Electric to make the necessary arrangements in coordination with the Malir deputy commissioner to facilitate the process.

On Thursday, the Islamabad administration took control of all hotels in the federal capital for the next several weeks to arrange accommodation for foreigners being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Approximately 1,500 foreigners were scheduled to arrive from Afghanistan on Friday while over 1,000 foreigners are expected to land in Islamabad on each day of the next couple of weeks, reported Aaj News.

On August 1st, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf stated that arrangements should be made to keep displaced Afghans inside their country, instead of pushing them into Pakistan as refugees.

Yusuf had said Pakistan was focused on ensuring that tensions in Afghanistan do not lead to more bloodshed. “But if a situation arises, it is the responsibility of the international community to create a secure area inside Afghanistan.”

“Why make them dar-ba-dar (homeless)? Make arrangements for them inside their country. Pakistan does not have the capacity to take more refugees,” he had emphasised.