ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Arrangements made in Karachi for evacuees coming from Afghanistan

  • At least 2,000 people are expected to arrive in Karachi in the coming days
  • Hotels and marquees have been identified by the district authorities to accommodate evacuees
BR Web Desk 27 Aug 2021

The Karachi administration has started to make accommodation arrangements for "nationals and foreigners" being evacuated from Afghanistan, in the wake of the deteriorating security situation following the Taliban takeover.

In a notification issued on August 26 by the Karachi Commissioners Office, arrangements for the evacuees will be made in the near-vicinity of the Jinnah International Airport. At least 2,000 people are expected to arrive in the coming days.

“The Deputy Commissioner Malir is requested to make adequate arrangements on an emergency basis in the vicinity of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi for the boarding, lodging, transport, and security of Afghan nationals and foreigners arriving at Karachi airport for transit purposes in coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and law enforcing agencies,” the notification reads.

The Karachi Administration identified two hotels and marquees in the near-vicinity of Jinnah Airport, which they deemed suitable for hosting people coming from Afghanistan.

“The passengers availing the facility at identified hotels shall themselves bear all the expenses of their stay at the hotels,” the administration added.

Pakistan evacuates over 7,000 people from Afghanistan: report

The Commissioner's office also requested the Federal Investigation Agency, the provincial health department, and K-Electric to make the necessary arrangements in coordination with the Malir deputy commissioner to facilitate the process.

On Thursday, the Islamabad administration took control of all hotels in the federal capital for the next several weeks to arrange accommodation for foreigners being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Approximately 1,500 foreigners were scheduled to arrive from Afghanistan on Friday while over 1,000 foreigners are expected to land in Islamabad on each day of the next couple of weeks, reported Aaj News.

Taliban assure international business community of peace in Afghanistan

On August 1st, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf stated that arrangements should be made to keep displaced Afghans inside their country, instead of pushing them into Pakistan as refugees.

Yusuf had said Pakistan was focused on ensuring that tensions in Afghanistan do not lead to more bloodshed. “But if a situation arises, it is the responsibility of the international community to create a secure area inside Afghanistan.”

“Why make them dar-ba-dar (homeless)? Make arrangements for them inside their country. Pakistan does not have the capacity to take more refugees,” he had emphasised.

Karachi Islamabad Afghanistan Taliban evacuations Commissioner Karachi

Arrangements made in Karachi for evacuees coming from Afghanistan

Pakistan Army prepared, will not be caught unaware: DG ISPR

At least 17 killed in Karachi chemical factory blaze

Afghan refugees: Pakistan and Iran 'will need a lot of support' as UN braces for mass exodus

KSE-100 suffers fourth successive decline, loses 227 points

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

PIA's six-month loss amounts to over Rs25 billion

Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

Commercial production of BAIC vehicles to commence in Sept: Sazgar

Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters