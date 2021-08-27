ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
London copper dips as investors await Jackson Hole meeting

  • The much-awaited Jackson Hole meeting could unveil plans to cut stimulus in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Copper prices in London fell on Friday as investors exercised caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve symposium later in the day.

The much-awaited Jackson Hole meeting could unveil plans to cut stimulus in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $9,292 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to 68,790 yuan a tonne.

Also weighing on prices was July profit growth at industrial firms in top metals consumer China, growing at its slowest clip this year as high raw material prices and supply chain constraints from extreme weather and sporadic cases weighed.

