Markets
Indonesia Sept crude palm oil export reference price, export tax set higher
- September's CPO is set at $1,185.26 per tonne, up from $1,048.62 a month earlier
27 Aug 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia set its crude palm oil (CPO) export reference price 13% higher in September, Musdhalifah Machmud, the deputy minister for food and agriculture, told Reuters on Friday.
September's CPO is set at $1,185.26 per tonne, up from $1,048.62 a month earlier.
This means that the export tax for the edible oil has jumped from $93 per tonne in August to $166 in September.
Export levies for CPO, however, remain the same at $175 per tonne.
