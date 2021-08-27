ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
Aug 27, 2021
Indonesia Sept crude palm oil export reference price, export tax set higher

  • September's CPO is set at $1,185.26 per tonne, up from $1,048.62 a month earlier
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia set its crude palm oil (CPO) export reference price 13% higher in September, Musdhalifah Machmud, the deputy minister for food and agriculture, told Reuters on Friday.

September's CPO is set at $1,185.26 per tonne, up from $1,048.62 a month earlier.

This means that the export tax for the edible oil has jumped from $93 per tonne in August to $166 in September.

Export levies for CPO, however, remain the same at $175 per tonne.

