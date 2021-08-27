ANL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
ASC 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.58%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.27%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
GGL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KAPCO 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
NETSOL 149.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.19%)
PACE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PAEL 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
PRL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
PTC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
TRG 159.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.41%)
UNITY 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,118 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -73.02 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,219 Decreased By ▼ -144.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,918 Decreased By ▼ -35.89 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wesfarmers, Lynas drag Australian shares lower; banks, tech stocks drop

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7,469 by 0047 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.54% lower at 7,491.2 on Thursday
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Australian shares fell for a second straight session on Friday, dragged by blue-chip companies such as Wesfarmers and Lynas, with broad falls in banking and technology stocks weighing on the markets further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7,469 by 0047 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.54% lower at 7,491.2 on Thursday.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers skidded as much as 2.7% after warning that recent lockdowns had hammered sales across its divisions. It also reported a 16% jump in annual profit and raised its final dividend.

Technology stocks fell 1.3%, tracking Wall Street that fell overnight on concerns of a potential shift in US Federal Reserve policy.

Data centre operator NEXTDC Ltd led losses on the sub-index, falling 3.64%. Appen Ltd followed suit, falling 3.41%, after it reported a 35% slump in its half-year underlying net profit after tax.

Banks fell 0.2% and among the "Big Four" lenders, Westpac led losses, falling as much as 0.7%. The country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.5%.

The world's biggest rare earths miner outside China, Lynas Rare Earths hit a more than one-week high on a record full-year profit, before skidding up to 4.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.09% to 13,063.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.78% at 27,525.97 points, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.06%.

China Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Nikkei 225 S&P/NZX 50 Wesfarmers NEXTDC Ltd Lynas

Wesfarmers, Lynas drag Australian shares lower; banks, tech stocks drop

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Lahore’s SIH auctioned for over Rs1.951bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters