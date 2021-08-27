ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Investors see no speed bump in Fed’s Jackson Hole event

Saqib Iqbal Ahmed | Karen Pierog 27 Aug 2021

Despite weeks of anticipation, investors have lowered their expectations for Friday’s Jackson Hole event saying that US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has little reason to rock the boat.

Some market-watchers had seen the conference as a potentially key moment when Powell could give hints about tapering the Fed’s $120 billion in monthly asset purchases that have propped up the market after Covid-19 hit.

However, with a consensus still forming among Fed members on when to taper, some see scant market-moving revelations by Powell in his speech, contending the Fed will want to see upcoming jobs and inflation data and more information on how the coronavirus Delta variant impacts the economy.

“It does feel like the markets and investors are basically going into this event with more of a neutral stance and not taking any big bets one way or another,” said Anders Persson, Nuveen’s chief investment officer.

Amid many characterizations of the conference as a potential “yawner,” US stock indexes have hit record highs and derivatives markets are shrugging it off, although bond markets have been a bit more volatile.

Meanwhile, tapering views may be evolving due to the Delta variant with Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan saying last week he may need to adjust his call for reducing asset purchases this fall.

Even when tapering does start, some say the Fed is unlikely to generate a “taper tantrum” similar to 2013 when Fed chief Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the central bank could slow its pace of asset purchases, sending yields sharply higher.

Goldman Sachs in a research note estimates the magnitude of moves versus 2013 “is likely to be smaller” given how well-telegraphed the policy change is likely to be.

Powell in July edged closer to unveiling plans to taper, going so far as to describe the Fed’s July gathering as the “talking-about talking-about meeting.”

“We were always in the nothing-burger camp and at this point we think that ... the Fed has talked about tapering for quite some time and so if you aren’t expecting it you live under a rock,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

At a time when gyrations in the foreign exchange market are particularly muted - the Deutsche Bank FX Volatility Index is near historical lows - traders do not see Powell shattering the calm.

“Currency markets are overwhelmingly positioned for a snoozer,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

Activity in the US equity options market is similarly nonchalant, with traders largely looking past the Jackson Hole event, Susquehanna International Group’s Chris Murphy said in a note.

S&P 500 options are currently pricing in a one-day move of about 0.6% on Friday, according to Matt Amberson of analytics firm ORATS, about the same as the 0.63% move the S&P 500 has logged on average on the day the Jackson Hole symposium heard from the Fed chief, a Reuters analysis showed.

In the bond market, the ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks traders’ expectations of swings in the Treasury market, was just a little higher than its 5-year average. Yields moved higher on Wednesday, although that was partly ascribed to low liquidity.

Jason England, a global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, sees thinly traded Treasuries remaining range-bound.—Reuters

