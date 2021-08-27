ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit' Iran

AFP 27 Aug 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday vowed to improve the country's sanction-hit economy and its Covid response, saying that the current situation "does not befit" the Islamic republic.

He delivered the remarks while chairing the first meeting of his cabinet which was approved by parliament on Wednesday.

Lawmakers approved one-by-one 18 out of 19 candidates put forward by the ultra-conservative Raisi for the ministerial posts.

"The country's situation today does not befit the great nation of Iran and it must certainly change," Raisi said in a speech broadcast live on television.

He stressed that the Islamic republic is "seriously lagging behind" in certain areas, Raisi said, adding that his government's priorities would be to curb a surge in coronavirus infections as well as to control inflation and "improve people's livelihoods".

coronavirus infections Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president

Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit' Iran

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Lahore’s SIH auctioned for over Rs1.951bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.