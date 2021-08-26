TCP buys 160,000 tonnes wheat in tender

HAMBURG: Trading Corporation of Pakistan has bought about 160,000 tonnes of milling wheat from optional origins in an international tender for up to 400,000 tonnes which closed on Monday, European traders said on Thursday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) purchased the wheat from trading house Falconbridge at an estimated $355.95 a tonne c&f. A provisional award made by the TCP on Thursday has now been confirmed, traders said.

Falconbridge had offered the lowest price in the tender and raised its offer from 110,000 tonnes to 160,000 tonnes, they said.

Shipment in the tender was sought between Sept. 15 and Oct.31.